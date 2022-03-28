RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#65 :: Monday, 28 March 2022

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#65 :: Monday, 28 March 2022

1. Twitter: Ukrainian soldiers shoot Russian prisoners of war in the legs. (Video)

2. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Why the Russians are losing their military gambit in Ukraine. They likely ignored intel on the ground from the start, oblivious to centuries of sound war strategy.

3. Intellinews: Putin popularity rose to 71% in February as tensions with West over Ukraine built up

4. National Post (Canada): Why Vladimir Putin may never be held accountable for invading Ukraine. His greatest achievement is in projecting an image of competence, even as the West was preoccupied with seeing him as evil. (Paul Robinson interviewed)

5. Washington Post: ‘Diminishing returns’: What can change the course for Putin in the Ukraine war?

6. TASS: Russian operation is timely response to Kiev’s criminal steps in Donbass — security chief.

7. Awful Avalanche: Ukraine War Day #33.

8. Responsible Statecraft: Hannah Gurman, ‘Rambo’ rides again? Switching roles and purifying souls in Ukraine. Like the third installment of the Stallone series, America is trying to reimagine itself while never acknowledging failures of the past.

9. Moscow Times: Biden ‘Gaffe’ on Putin Scrambles U.S. Message on Ukraine.

10. www.rt.com: Biden’s adviser explains US president’s remarks on Russia regime change. The Kremlin expressed concern over the US president’s ‘alarming’ rhetoric on regime change.

11. https://greenwald.substack.com: Glenn Greenwald, Biden’s Reckless Words Underscore the Dangers of the U.S.’s Use of Ukraine As a Proxy War. As grave of a threat as deliberate war is, unintended escalation from miscommunication and misperception can be as bad. Biden is the perfect vessel for such risks.

12. The Bell: Chubais Out.

13. Asia Times: Nate Fischler, Why India won’t readily leave Russia for the US. Washington vows to replace Russia as India’s top arms, energy and diplomatic partner but a fast pivot isn’t viable.

14. Newsweek: Over Half of Americans Say US Will Be—or Is—at War With Russia: Poll.

15. https://greenwald.substack.com: Dimitri Simes Jr., Reporting from Moscow: Sanctions May Achieve the Opposite of Biden’s Stated Long-Term Goals. In Russia, sanctions have taken a bite out of the Russian economy, but interviews and data suggest they cannot fulfill the West’s strategic motives for imposing them.

16. Counterpunch: Patrick Cockburn, The Rising Threat of Nuclear War.

17. The Economist: #PutinsWar. The invasion of Ukraine is not the first social media war, but it is the most viral. Ukraine is the most wired country ever to be invaded.

18. New York Review of Books: Fred Kaplan, ‘A Bridge Too Far’. Even the most ardent advocates of NATO expansion after the implosion of the USSR realized that it had limits—and one of those limits was Ukraine.

19. Los Angles Times: Doyle McManus, The elements of a peace deal in Ukraine are clear — but the two sides can’t get there yet.

20. Al Jazeera: Zelenskyy says willing to discuss Russia’s neutrality demand.

21. Moscow Times: ‘Banned’ Zelensky Interview to Russian Journalists Accessible Online. Five independent Russian journalists spoke to the Ukrainian president over the weekend.

22. Public Reading Rooms: Richard Sakwa, The March of Folly Resumed: Russia, Ukraine and the West.

23. Politico.com: Michele Berdy, ‘The Dots Were All There. We Just Couldn’t Connect Them.’ One of the last American journalists in Moscow recounts how she — and her dog — escaped Russia as Putin’s new iron curtain fell.

24. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to questions at a meeting with students and faculty of the MGIMO University, Moscow, March 23, 2022.

25. https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com: Caitlin Johnstone, Re-Visiting Russiagate In Light Of The Ukraine War.

