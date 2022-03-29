JRL NEWSWATCH: “Zelenskyy says willing to discuss Russia’s neutrality demand; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s remarks come ahead of a new round of in-person Russia-Ukraine talks.” – Al Jazeera

“… Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, but the move would have to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum. … Zelenskyy … [spoke in Russian] to Russian journalists in a video call … published by local media … Sunday, despite Moscow’s authorities warning against publication. … He said Russia’s invasion had caused the destruction of Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine, and said the damage was worse than the Russian wars in Chechnya. [He said] Ukraine was discussing the use of the Russian language in Ukraine in talks with Russia, but refused to discuss other Russian demands, such as the demilitarisation of Ukraine …. Zelenskyy said a peace deal would not be possible without a ceasefire and troop withdrawals. …”