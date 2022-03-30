JRL NEWSWATCH: “#PutinsWar: The invasion of Ukraine is not the first social media war, but it is the most viral; Ukraine is the most wired country ever to be invaded” – The Economist
“… Ukraine has become the most vivid example yet of how social media are changing the way that war is chronicled, experienced and understood, and how that, in turn, can change the course of a war itself. … Online chatter can spur rapid shifts in public opinion …. Posts on social networks have become a crucial source of information for gatherers of open-source intelligence (OSINT) and conventional media alike. Social media [reportedly] can be used as an ‘instrument’ for governments to achieve wartime aims … [T]he White House recently held a briefing on the war for 30 young TikTok influencers ….”
You must log in to post a comment.