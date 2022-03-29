JRL NEWSWATCH: “Over Half of Americans Say U.S. Will Be — or Is — at War With Russia: Poll” – Newsweek

“… Biden has repeatedly asserted that the U.S. does not plan to send troops to assist Ukraine …. [but] [n]ew polling released [March 27] … by NBC … shows … 57 percent of respondents believe the U.S. is already at war with Russia, or … will be within the next year. Of those, 41 percent believe the U.S. is on the brink of war with Russia and will be in direct military conflict with [Russia] soon. Sixteen percent said the U.S. is already at war with Russia. …. [Regarding whether Biden can handle the matter,] 28 percent of respondents … have ‘a great deal’ or ‘quite a bit’ of confidence in [Biden] to respond adequately to the crisis. … 44 percent … ‘very little’ confidence … 27 percent … ‘just some’ confidence. …”