JRL NEWSWATCH: “Over Half of Americans Say U.S. Will Be — or Is — at War With Russia: Poll” – Newsweek

Headlines, JRL NewsBlog, Military, Ukraine, United States, U.S.-Russian Relations
File Photo of American Tank in Germany with Purple Smoke, adapted from defense.gov image with photo credit to Markus Rauchenberger, U.S. Army

“… Biden has repeatedly asserted that the U.S. does not plan to send troops to assist Ukraine …. [but] [n]ew polling released [March 27] … by NBC … shows … 57 percent of respondents believe the U.S. is already at war with Russia, or … will be within the next year. Of those, 41 percent believe the U.S. is on the brink of war with Russia and will be in direct military conflict with [Russia] soon. File Photo of Joe Biden at Podium in Front of U.S. and State Department Flags, adapted from image at usembassy.govSixteen percent said the U.S. is already at war with Russia. …. [Regarding whether Biden can handle the matter,] 28 percent of respondents … have ‘a great deal’ or ‘quite a bit’ of confidence in [Biden] to respond adequately to the crisis. … 44 percent … ‘very little’ confidence … 27 percent … ‘just some’ confidence. …”

Click here for: “Over Half of Americans Say US Will Be — or Is — at War With Russia: Poll” – Newsweek/ Jason Lemon

[featured images are file photos from other occasions]
Leave a comment

= Back to the Top =