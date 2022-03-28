JRL NEWSWATCH: “The elements of a peace deal in Ukraine are clear — but the two sides can’t get there yet” – Los Angeles Times

“… Russia’s huge but incompetent army has been stymied in its attempts to seize … Kyiv[] and other cities. Ukraine’s defenders have put up a heroic fight, but civilians in besieged towns are suffering a terrible toll. …. Each side thinks it still has a chance to outlast the other. … [Yet] officials from both countries have suggested possible compromises. … Zelensky has offered … to abandon his quest for [NATO] membership … which Putin initially said was the reason for the war. Putin … initially demanded the ‘denazification’ of Ukraine’s government — his pejorative term for replacing … democratically elected Zelensky with a pro-Russian president[] … [but] Russian officials have stopped mentioning [that demand.] A top Russian general made it sound as if Moscow has scaled back its military aims … [but] [a Russian mlitary leader said they] will now focus on gaining full control of [Ukrainian regions] Donetsk and Luhansk ….”