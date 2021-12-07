JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. intelligence-sharing convinces allies of Russian threat to Ukraine” – Financial Times

“EU and NATO allies have swung behind the … [U.S.] assessment that Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine following unprecedented sharing of U.S. intelligence on Moscow’s military preparations. … galvani[zing] support for the need for robust sanctions threats [as a deterrent]. … The U.S. said Russia had made preparations to deploy 100 battalion tactical groups totalling an estimated 175,000 military personnel at strategic locations along the Ukrainian border, backed by 100,000 reservist[s]. …”