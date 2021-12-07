JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S. intelligence-sharing convinces allies of Russian threat to Ukraine” – Financial Times

Map of Ukraine, Including Crimea, and Neighbors, Including Russia

“Sceptical capitals including Berlin persuaded of the need to draw up threat of robust sanctions.”

“EU and NATO allies have swung behind the … [U.S.] assessment that Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine following unprecedented sharing of U.S. intelligence on Moscow’s military preparations. … galvani[zing] support for the need for robust sanctions threats [as a deterrent]. … The U.S. said Russia had made preparations to deploy 100 battalion tactical groups totalling an estimated 175,000 military personnel at strategic locations along the Ukrainian border, backed by 100,000 reservist[s]. …”

Click here for: “U.S. intelligence-sharing convinces allies of Russian threat to Ukraine; Sceptical capitals including Berlin persuaded of the need to draw up threat of robust sanctions” – Financial Times/ Henry Foy

