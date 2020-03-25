RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#54 :: Wednesday, 25 March 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#54 :: Wednesday, 25 March 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Kremlin.ru: Address to the Nation. [en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63061][Russian with video: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63061]
2. www.rt.com: Putin forced to delay key vote to reset presidential term limits due to Covid-19 – rt.com/russia/484059-putin-voting-constitution-postponed/
3. Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Forces Putin to Delay Vote That Could Keep Him in Power.
4. Meduza: Putin’s newly announced COVID-19 crisis response, point by point.
5. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Mr. Putin’s nationwide address on the corona virus epidemic – gilbertdoctorow.com/2020/03/25/mr-putins-nationwide-address-on-the-corona-virus-epidemic/
6. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | March 25.
7. TASS: Kremlin says possible cancellation of Victory Day Parade under discussion.
8. RFE/RL: What Exactly Is Going On With Russia’s Low Coronavirus Numbers?
9. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, Why Is Russia’s Coronavirus Case Count So Low?
10. www.rt.com: Russia records huge surge in Covid-19 infections, government says situation ‘under control’
11. www.rt.com: Damian Wilson, Putin gets bonus trust points for nailing the hazmat suit appearance first.
12. TASS: Kremlin instructs regional authorities to quarantine all above 65 years of age.
13. Moscow Times: Ilyua Klishin, Why Russian Pensioners Won’t Self-Isolate. Russian pensioners believe that they alone know how to survive through life’s hardships.
14. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Tatiana Stanovaya, and Alexander Baunov, How Is Russia Coping With Coronavirus?
15. Kennan Institute: Judy Twigg, What Lies Behind Russia’s Coronavirus Containment Effort.
16. The Globe Post (Washington DC): Regina Smyth, How the Opportunist in the Kremlin Took Advantage of Coronavirus.
17. TASS: Russia is ready to help US to combat coronavirus, if necessary – Ambassador.
18. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BOOK REVIEW: BETWEEN TWO FIRES. (Re Joshua Yaffa)
19. www.rt.com: Russian economy resilient to oil market shocks – Moody’s.
20. Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Complicates Kremlin Plan to Boost Oil Output. Some of Russia’s largest oil companies oppose production increases as the pandemic saps demand
21. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev,Sanctions and Financial Crime: Together or Apart? The American federal law PL 115-44 (CAATSA) is well-known in Russia. It is associated with the codification of a large array of sanctions and other measures related to the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Syria, Russian influence in Europe and Eurasia, etc. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/sanctions-and-financial-crime-together-or-apart/
22. Russia Matters: Li-Chen Sim, The Oil Price War of 2020: Winners, Losers and Ways Forward.
23. PONARS Eurasia: Marlene Laruelle and Madeline McCann, Post-Soviet State Responses to COVID-19: Making or Breaking Authoritarianism?
24. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, LDNR Citizens Are No Foreigner – unz.com/akarlin/ldnr-citizens-are-no-foreigners/
You must log in to post a comment.