JRL NEWSWATCH: “Coronavirus Forces Putin to Delay Vote That Could Keep Him in Power” – Wall Street Journal/ Ann M. Simmons

“In his first address to the nation since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic … Putin told citizens that an April referendum on changes to the country’s constitution would be postponed to help curb the spread of the illness. The national referendum is the final hurdle … [to] potentially prolong his two-decade grip on power until 2036. … Putin also said people working in nonessential sectors should remain at home next week, and announced that their pay would be preserved. He said stores, pharmacies, banks, medical institutions and transport services would remain open. He also … introduced a packet of measures to help shore up the economy ….”