The Oil Price War of 2020: Winners, Losers and Ways Forward

(Russia Matters – russiamatters.org – Li-Chen Sim – March 25, 2020)

Li-Chen Sim, an assistant professor at Zayed University in the United Arab Emirates, is an expert on the political economy of energy in Russia and in the Middle East.

Two broad themes have dominated analyses about the failure of OPEC+ to arrive at a new consensus on oil production cuts on March 6, 2020. The first explores the sources of disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia that informed the split. The second examines the fallout, with consuming countries typically assumed to be the winners of the situation thanks to lower oil import bills. Much less explored is a third theme, namely, the paths toward a resolution of the oil price war. While the first theme has already been well explored, the other two have not and this article will seek to fill this gap. In particular, it will focus on answering three key questions related to these two themes. First, is China the major beneficiary of the oil price war? Second, what is the pain threshold of the key protagonists, such as Russia and Saudi Arabia? Finally, will market forces play a decisive role in ending the oil price war?

China as the Major Beneficiary

As a rule, lower prices are good for oil-importing countries and bad for oil exporters. During the oil price collapse in 2014-2016 for example, China, the world’s largest oil importer, saved an average of $2.1 billion annually with every $1 fall in the price of oil. Therefore, theoretically, if crude oil prices now average $30 in 2020 instead of $60, China would be able to save around $300 million per day on imported oil based on demand projections by the Energy Information Administration and Morgan Stanley . Conventional wisdom also holds that lower oil prices stimulate consumer demand and economic recovery. Consequently, China should be able to leverage lower oil prices to feed its significant oil import requirements and to re-start economic activity in the country. This optimistic perspective, however, needs to be nuanced.

It is in the socio-political realm that Russia is arguably more resilient. In Russia today, stability is privileged over growth . Russia’s elites are cognizant that systemic reforms to invigorate the economy may anger key domestic stakeholders and loosen the Kremlin’s control over Russian politics. Even as public trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin has declined, he looks set to be president for life. The siege mentality in Russian culture are likely to be assets in tolerating the fallout from low oil prices. In contrast, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman appears less politically secure . With the pandemic sharply curtailing foreign investment and inbound tourism upon which his signature reform program rests, the Saudi public may be even less willing to bear the costs of an oil price war. All the more so since around one-fifth of Saudi citizens bought shares in the national oil company, Saudi Aramco, whose shares were 11 percent below the floatation price in December 2019.As for U.S. shale producers, the most indebted with acreage outside the Permian basin may not weather low oil prices. Indeed, a $35 oil price in 2020 could result in the loss of over 3 million barrels per day of production compared to 2019. Nevertheless, shale producers have proven to be efficient and resilient. They increased output in 2019 despite a significant fall in rig count ; as a result, average breakeven prices for shale oil declined from $68 per barrel in 2015 to $46 today, with the very best coming in at $20. Some will gain financially from hedging the further oil prices fall below $40 per barrel. International oil majors, which account for one-fifth of production in the Permian, are also likely to outlast low prices and thereafter acquire and turn around surviving independent producers.

Ending the Oil Price War The oil price war of 2020 is underpinned by simultaneous shocks in demand and supply. This makes it highly unusual but not unprecedented. The key protagonists have also squared off before, in 1985, when Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase production five-fold caused oil prices to plummet to $10, puting additional financial stress on the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991. What is different now is the global scale and depth of the fall in demand amidst worries of a worldwide recession; oil demand could be reduced by 10 million barrels per day in the next few months. There are three possible ways the oil price war can end. The first is demand recovery, especially in China, which accounted for three-quarters of oil demand growth in 2019, one-quarter of total global growth and almost one-fifth of global GDP. As noted earlier, however, China’s role as a locomotive is tempered by its intermediary role in global supply chains and its own structural shortcomings. A quick fix based on demand recovery is therefore highly unlikely. Eliminating the oil supply overhang would be the other way to end the oil price war. However, Gulf oil producers and Russia have announced intentions to increase oil supply to win back market share lost during the OPEC+ production curbs. In the U.S., the likely purchase of domestically-produced crude to fill the U.S. Energy Department’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves is akin to a production cut. However, the volume amounts to only a week’s worth of oil production. The global supply surplus appears to be too large at this point to absorb expeditiously.

This leaves the re-negotiation of an OPEC+ agreement as the most realistic way to end the oil price war. The way back to Vienna may rest with the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Leveraging on the Gulf’s only Declaration of Strategic Partnership with Russia, the UAE has tried to reduce the distance between Russian and Gulf policies over Syria and Libya. Saudi Arabia, for instance, turned to the UAE in December to sway Russia in favor of deeper production cuts. Oman could also draw upon its niche role as a regional mediator. With public debts that already exceed the assets of its sovereign wealth fund, it is least able to afford a prolonged period of low oil prices among the Gulf states.The UAE and Oman can take heart from conciliatory messages by Russia and Saudi Arabia that have left the door open for a future OPEC+ agreement. Sweeteners by the U.S. to ease sanctions against Iran and Venezuela on the pretext of easing difficulties during the pandemic could facilitate Russian buy-in . A promise from the U.S. to look favorably upon the sale of the much-desired F-35s to Saudi Arabia and the UAE could likewise incentivize deal-making. In the meantime, brinksmanship, bruised egos and battered demand will continue to inform the oil price war of 2020.

Article also appeared, with different images, at russiamatters.org/analysis/oil-price-war-2020-winners-losers-and-ways-forward, with different images, bearing the notice: “© Russia Matters 2018 … This project has been made possible with support from Carnegie Corporation of New York,” with a footer heading entitled “Republication Guidelines” linking to: russiamatters.org/node/7406, which bears the notice, in part:

“If you would like to reprint one of these articles, a blog post written by RM staff, one of our infographics or a fact-check , we ask that you follow these guidelines: Include a prominent attribution to Russia Matters as the source and link back to the original at RussiaMatters.org.

Retain the hyperlinks used in the original content.

Do not change the meaning of the article in any way.

Get an ok from us for non-substantive changes like partial reprints or headline rewrites and inform readers of any such modifications (e.g., This article first appeared on the Russia Matters website with the headline “Russian Election Interference in Trump’s Own Words”).

Let us know about the reprint and send a link! Please note that Russia Matters cannot grant permissions for third-party content, including articles, photographs and other materials not produced by our team. Questions? Email us at RussiaMatters@hks.harvard.edu.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...