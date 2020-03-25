RUSSIALINK: “Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | March 25” – Moscow Times

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – March 25, 2020)

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 18,000 people continues to spread around the world, Russia has stepped up its measures to tackle the pandemic and prevent its spread within the country.

There have been 658 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and one death.

March 25: 3 things you need to know today

1. Russia confirmed 163 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the country’s official number of cases up to 658 and marking the largest one-day increase in cases so far.

2. Russia’s April 22 public vote on a package of constitutional amendments will be postponed until after the coronavirus outbreak is under control, President Vladimir Putin said in a surprise televised address to the nation. He added that next week would be a nationwide paid holiday to encourage Russians to stay home and slow the spread of the virus.

3. Russia has closed all sporting and cultural events, businesses like nightclubs and cinemas and most large gatherings in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus. Starting Thursday, Moscow residents aged 65 and older will be ordered to self-isolate at home.

More updates

The Russian Embassy in the United States advised Russian citizens to return home due to the possibility that the U.S. could close all its airports to slow the spread of coronavirus there.

The Russian government has told the country’s regions to close nightclubs and cinemas to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that libraries, theaters, recreational centers and nightclubs will be ordered to close. Bars, restaurants and shops will be allowed to stay open.

Hospitals in St. Petersburg have been banned from accepting routine patient visits, citing the “continuing global deterioration of the epidemiological situation and the threat of the import and spread of coronavirus.”

The Moscow health department said it will allow patients with mild cases of coronavirus to recover at home rather than in the hospital.

Putin has ordered the Russian army to carry out drills designed to increase its readiness to fight the coronavirus if necessary, the Defense Ministry said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s two-day visit to Syria this week was aimed at trying to prevent a flare-up in tensions there that might distract Russia, Turkey and Syria from committing resources to fighting coronavirus, the Vedomosti business daily reported. …

