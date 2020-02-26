RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#33 :: Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#33 :: Wednesday, 26 February 2020
1. TASS: Moscow winter to set warm historical record.
2. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Why Should Putin Help Trump? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/why-should-putin-help-trump/
3. Kremlin.ru: On first steps to implement National Projects (Interview to TASS News Agency) [Video with English subtitles: en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62854]
4. www.rt.com: Putin praises response to arrest of journalist Golunov, lashes threats to families of security services.
5. Kremlin.ru: High-profile cases, National Guard and dispersing rallies (interview to TASS) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/62861
6. Interfax: Proposed date for public vote on amendments to Russian Constitution is April 22 – Klishas.
7. Interfax: Bill on amendments to Russian Constitution may pass 2nd reading in State Duma on March 10 – Krasheninnikov.
8. TASS: Putin says about 900 constitutional amendments proposals received.
9. TASS: Two-thirds of Russians ready to take part in vote on constitutional amendments – poll.
10. TASS: Putin calls for tough response to police arbitrariness, falsification.
11. TASS: Putin urges opposition to roll out positive program and not engage in blame game.
12. Levada.ru: Most Russians want ‘strong and powerful’ leader – poll.
13. Meduza: In his first interview after leaving the Kremlin, former longtime top presidential adviser Vladislav Surkov calls himself a ‘heretical Putinist.’ Here’s what he said in a nutshell.
14. Moscow Times: ‘I Created the System’: Kremlin’s Ousted ‘Grey Cardinal’ Surkov, in Quotes.
15. www.rt.com: “Regret and shame” – PM Mishustin reacts to the dire state of Russia’s regional hospitals – rt.com/russia/481733-poor-russian-public-services/
16. Paul Goble: Fewer than One Russian in Four Thinks Expressing Views at Odds with Kremlin is Unpatriotic, VTsIOM Finds.
17. Meduza: United Russia’s makeover. As fateful 2021 elections approach, Russia’s ruling party plans a merger that will probably leave former PM Medvedev out of a leadership role.
18. Moscow Times: Kremlin Kicks Off Search for New Lawmakers in Reality Show-Style Contest.
19. Russia Beyond: How many Russians really want to emigrate? – rbth.com/lifestyle/331744-who-wants-to-emigrate
20. Between Two Worlds. The “Art” of an American Surviving in Small Town Russia: Hal Freeman, PUTIN’S SPEECH TO THE FEDERAL ASSEMBLY. – halfreeman.wordpress.com/2020/02/24/putins-speech-to-the-federal-assembly/#comments
21. Riddle: Denis Volkov, Is Putin no longer Russia’s Mr. Popular? Denis Volkov considers the changing dynamics of public support for Vladimir Putin – ridl.io/en/is-putin-is-no-longer-russia-s-mr-popular/
22. Reuters: Russian Stocks to Reach New Highs in 2020 Despite Uncertain Backdrop: Reuters Poll.
23. www.rt.com: Russia projected to retain crown as world’s top wheat exporter for third year in a row.
24. Financial Times: Putin needs to shake up the CEOs who run Russia’s economy. Changing the old guard at the top of state-owned companies could help lacklustre economy.
25. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Market interventions: the case of the US sanctions on Russia. The US is revving up to impose new sanctions on Russia’s debt, but they could have unintended consequences.
26. TASS: Oil era to last for at least 20 more years – Russian energy minister.
27. TASS: Vedomosti: Study shows approval of Russian foreign policy on the rise worldwide.
28. TASS: Crisis at UN grows over non-issuance of US visas to Russian delegates – diplomat.
29. The Guardian: Landmark second world war ceremony in Moscow poses dilemma for UK and US. Countries question whether to attend amid questions over division in the west and Russian military action.
30. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, What Power Does Europe Need? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/what-power-does-europe-need/
31. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Russia – Europe: Towards Relations of Pragmatism And Responsible Interaction – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-europe-towards-relations-of-pragmatism-and-responsible-interaction/
32. The Hill: Alberto Coll, Candidates need to articulate Russia policies now.
33. New York Times: Why Russia Is Rooting for Both Trump and Sanders. The Russian government is again trying to meddle in the presidential election. In doing so, they’re working to aid two very different candidates.
34. CNN.com: U.S. intelligence briefer appears to have overstated assessment of 2020 Russian interference. (excerpt)
35. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Coronavirus: US says Russia behind disinformation campaign”
36. Washington Post: Joseph Haker and Andrew Paul, The problem with fearmongering about Russian electoral interference. It ignores how real our problems are.
37. Rolling Stone: Matt Taiffi, Russia Isn’t Dividing Us – Our Leaders Are. A last-ditch effort to derail the Sanders campaign fails as voters finally reject the Russia con.
38. The National Interest: Fred Lucas, Does Russia Really Want Trump To Win Again? It’s not as straightforward as the media thinks.
39. The Babylon Bee: Russians Declare Election Too Chaotic For Them To Successfully Interfere.
