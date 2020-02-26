RUSSIALINK: “Proposed date for public vote on amendments to Russian Constitution is April 22 – Klishas” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Feb 26 (Interfax) – Co-chair of the working group on amendments to the Russian Constitution Andrei Klishas has proposed holding a nationwide vote on changes to the fundamental law on April 22 and making this day a non-working day.

“Allow us to propose April 22, 2020 as the date of the nationwide vote,” Klishas said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the working group.

“[April] 22 is a work day, but we should, of course, make it a day off. This day off will not be compensated for with other non-working days or holidays,” he said.

Commenting on his proposal on the date, Klishas said that April 19 was Easter, the end of Lent, and April 24 the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...