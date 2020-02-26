RUSSIALINK: “Bill on amendments to Russian Constitution may pass 2nd reading in State Duma on March 10 – Krasheninnikov” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Feb 26 (Interfax) – A proposal will be made to hold the second reading of the bill on amendments to the Russian Constitution in the State Duma on March 10, Pavel Krasheninnikov, co-chair of the working group in charge of amendments to the Constitution, said.

“We will suggest holding the second reading on March 10,” Krasheninnikov said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the working group.

At the beginning of the meeting, Putin said he had information that some 900 proposals on changes to the Constitution had already been received.

“They are serious and informative and they concern practically all areas of our life and state activities,” the president said.

Krasheninnikov, in turn, said that the number of proposals exceeded 900, bearing in mind that proposals come not only to the working group.

“As to the working group, over 600 amendments have been received from public associations, citizens, and members of the group, of which about half were taken into account in the text of the bill one way or another. The number of official amendments from entities having the right of legislative initiative submitted to the relevant committee exceeded 300,” he said.

