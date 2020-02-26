JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Russia Is Rooting for Both Trump and Sanders; The Russian government is again trying to meddle in the presidential election. In doing so, they’re working to aid two very different candidates” – New York Times
“… We know that about a month ago, the F.B.I. went to Bernie Sanders. … The F.B.I. frequently comes around to give general warnings to all the candidates, but that’s not what this was all about. This was about a very specific finding. And their message was, we have reason to believe that the Russians, through their own calculus, have determined that you’re their favorite candidate among the Democrats in the primary. …”
You must log in to post a comment.