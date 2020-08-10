RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#143 :: Monday, 10 August 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#143 :: Monday, 10 August 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Facebook: Fred Weir, A Children’s Park.
2. Sputnik: Majority of Russians Still Concerned About COVID-19, Inaccessibility of Medicine, Survey Shows.
3. rt.com: PM Mishustin says Covid-19 situation ‘gradually improving’ in Russia, but country remains 4th worst affected globally.
4. Bloomberg: Industry Body Calls Russian Covid-19 Vaccine a Pandora’s Box.
5. Postsocialism: Jermey Morris, Covid field tales – Part Five: The Political Economy of Reopening and Mapping Disorientation – postsocialism.org/2020/08/07/covid-field-tales-part-five-the-political-economy-of-reopening-and-mapping-disorientation/
6. Sputnik: CNN’s New Sweetheart: Who’s the Russian ‘Doctor’ Trashing Moscow’s COVID-19 Vaccine? – sputniknews.com/world/202008071080096682-cnns-new-sweetheart-whos-the-russian-doctor-trashing-moscows-covid-19-vaccine/
7. Russia Beyond: FAQ: How to travel to and from Russia right now – rbth.com/travel/332558-faq-how-to-travel-torussia-right-now
8. rt.com: Nearly 1.5 million tourists flock to Crimea after Russia eases coronavirus restrictions.
9. rt.com: Goodbye, greenback! As they abandon dollar in trade, Russia & China could create ‘financial alliance,’ leading Russian expert says.
10. TASS: Media: Defense Ministry clarifies Russian nuclear deterrence strategy.
11. Interfax: Russian fighter jet intercepts 2 U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over Black Sea.
12. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, Why Russia Likes to Play Aerial ‘Chicken’ with America. The already dangerous cold war with Russia could easily turn hot.
13. TASS: Medvedev: events in Abkhazia, South Ossetia 12 years ago “declaration of war on Russia”
14. Sputnik: Taliban Says Washington Not Requesting Information on Alleged Collusion With Russia – sputniknews.com/world/202008081080100139-taliban-says-washington-not-requesting-information-on-alleged-collusion-with-russia/
15. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Lukashenko “wins” 80% in Belarus’ presidential elections, sparking protests across the country.
16. rt.com: 3,000 detained, dozens of protestors & police injured in clashes after Belarus election – rt.com/news/497573-belarus-protests-arrested-injured/
17. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Why Belarus Isn’t Ukraine – unz.com/akarlin/why-belarus-isnt-ukraine/ [See also: unz.com/akarlin/belarus-elections-2020/]
18. Meduza: The contest after the vote. Eight major takeaways from the immediate aftermath of the Belarusian presidential election.
19. Reuters: Putin Pushes for More Integration With Belarus After Election Unrest.
20. theduran.com: Anastasia Frank, Why Europe can’t support protests in Belarus – why-europe-cant-support-protests-in-belarus/
21. The Independent: Mary Dejevsky, We have perhaps come to the final chapter of the Soviet Union. What’s next for Belarus? President Lukashenko appears to have been wrongfooted by his quick-thinking opponents, who want to restore the first democratic constitution of the country from 1994.
22. Carnegie Moscow Center: Maxim Samorukov, Can Russia-West Divide Save “Europe’s Last Dictator” in Belarus? Both Russia and the West may be sick and tired of the mercurial Belarusian autocrat, but they still see him as the lesser evil.
23. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushenstov, Power Politics Makes the World More Predictable – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/power-politics-makes-the-world-more-predictable/
24. Counterpunch: Gerald Sussman, Biden’s Ukrainegate Problem
25. taibbi.substack.com: Steven Schrage, The Spies Who Hijacked America. As a doctoral candidate at Cambridge working under “FBI Informant” Stefan Halper, I had a front-row seat for Russiagate – taibbi.substack.com/p/the-spies-who-hijacked-america
26. New York Times Magazine: Robert Draper, Unwanted Truths: Inside Trump’s Battles With U.S. Intelligence Agencies. Last year, intelligence officials gathered to write a classified report on Russia’s interest in the 2020 election. An investigation from the magazine uncovered what happened next.
27. Publishers Weekly: DEAL OF THE WEEK, Hill Takes ‘Nothing’ to HMH.
You must log in to post a comment.