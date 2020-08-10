JRL NEWSWATCH: “The contest after the vote; Eight major takeaways from the immediate aftermath of the Belarusian presidential election” – Meduza

“… Belarusian election officials published … preliminary results … [indicating that] Lukashenko … won more than 80 percent …. radically contradict[ing] [opposition] reports … say[ing] [Svetlana] Tikhanovskaya won 70 percent. … Tikhanovskaya’s campaign refuses to recognize the election’s results … [S]he called on ‘those who believe their vote was stolen’ ‘not to remain silent.’ … [R]eporting suggests … tens of thousands … demonstrated in Belarus on election night[,] [t]he largest assemblies … in Minsk, where riot police violently dispersed protesters. … At least one protester died …. Meduza correspondent Maxim Solopov was one of the people injured by the police. … Russian outlet Daily Storm reported … Solopov was ‘very seriously beaten.’ Meduza is trying to establish … Solopov’s whereabouts …. Belarus effectively disabled its Internet service … Sunday evening and many local websites remain inaccessible. …. Most news coverage from … Belarus late … August 9 was transmitted over [online service] Telegram ….”