JRL NEWSWATCH: “Unwanted Truths: Inside Trump’s Battles With U.S. Intelligence Agencies” – New York Times Magazine/ Robert Draper

“… the O.D.N.I. at last acknowledged publicly that Russia ‘is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate … Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia “establishment.”‘ … also assert[ing] for the first time that … China and Iran were hoping to defeat Trump. … ma[king] no distinction between Russia’s sophisticated election-disrupting capabilities and … less insidious influence campaigns [by the latter two]. … [T]he statement seemed to be tortured with political calculation …. It called to mind something … former C.I.A. acting director Michael Morell said … [in the past] discussing Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. ‘This is the only time in American history when we’ve been attacked by a foreign country and not come together as a nation,’ Morell said. ‘In fact, it split us further apart[,] … an inexpensive, relatively easy to carry out covert mission. … deepen[ing] our divisions. I’m absolutely convinced that those Russian intelligence officers who put together and managed the attack on our democracy in 2016 all received medals personally from … Putin.'”