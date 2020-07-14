RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#126 :: Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#126 :: Tuesday, 14 July 2020
1. olivia2010kroth.wordpress.com: Olivia Kroth, Russia protects polar bears in Yakutia
2. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, How the Media Mangled the ‘Russian Invasion’ of the Trump Administration. The willingness of the press to circulate any account that puts Russia in a bad light has not diminished with the collapse of the Russia-Trump collusion narrative.
3. Indian Punchline: M.K.Bhadrakumar, Putin had a dream to reset the world order
4. Interfax: Russia registers 6,248 new Covid-19 cases, 175 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ
5. Interfax: Medvedev notes importance of simultaneous global coronavirus vaccination
6. Newsweek: Kirill Dmitriev, What Russia Got Right About the Coronavirus-and What It Can Share With The World
7. Russia Beyond: Russian university completes clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine – rbth.com/science-and-tech/332439-covid-russian-vaccine
8. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, Russia Completes Human Trials Of Covid-19 Vaccine.
9. The Times (UK): Russia’s health system is dying on its feet
10. raamoprusland.nl: Mark Galeotti, Protests in Khabarovsk show decline of Putinism
11. Paul Goble: Protesters in Khabarovsk Now Talking about Independent Far Eastern Republic of the 1920s
12. TASS: Kommersant: Putin’s May decree to be adjusted for new government and constitution.
13. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian SMEs emerge from crisis ahead of schedule, but rough times are on the horizon.
14. Financial Times: Rusal presses Vladimir Potanin to shake up Norilsk after Arctic spill. Leading shareholder slams ‘collective inertia’ of directors at metals group controlled by billionaire.
15. rt.com: Russia now makes more money from gold than natural gas exports.
16. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, NO ROOM AT THE BOOZER – NEW ST. PETERSBURG LAW BANS SOCIALISM, PROMOTES CAPITALISM IN RUSSIAN DRINKING – johnhelmer.net/no-room-at-the-boozer-new-st-petersburg-law-bans-socialism-promotes-capitalism-in-russian-drinking/print/
17. Russia Beyond: Russia names new circumstances for deploying nuclear weapons – rbth.com/science-and-tech/332429-russia-circumstances-for-nuclear-weapons-usage
18. Bloomberg: Russian Lawmakers Back Tough Stance on Territorial Concessions.
19. Infobrics: RAND’s hope that NATO opposes Russia in the Mediterranean is divorced from reality.
20. TASS: Izvestia: Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash unlikely to boil over into full-blown armed conflict.
21. RFE/RL: Calls For Restraint After Deadly Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Clashes.
22. International Crisis Group: The Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: A Visual Explainer (excerpt)
23. The Nation: Sophie Pinkham, Doing a Coup. The many lives of Catherine the Great.
24. Energy Intelligence: Scott Ritter, Russia-Ukraine Water War?
25. Washington Post: John Nicholson, The U.S. must respond forcefully to Russia and the Taliban. Here’s how.
26. Council on Foreign Relations: Scott Jasper, To Secure the Election: Tame the Russian Bear in Cyberspace. As the U.S. presidential election approaches, U.S. Cyber Command will have to consider tougher measures to impose costs that change Russia’s behavior in cyberspace.
27. Counterpunch: Gerald Sussman, The Russiagate Spectacle: Season 2? – counterpunch.org/2020/07/13/the-russiagate-spectacle-season-2/
28. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks and answers to questions during the online session “Russia and the post-COVID World,” held as part of the Primakov Readings international forum, Moscow, July 10, 2020 – mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4217691
