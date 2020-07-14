RUSSIALINK: “Russia registers 6,248 new Covid-19 cases, 175 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ” – Interfax

MOSCOW. July 14 (Interfax) – Russia registered 6,248 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Over the past day, 6,248 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in 83 regions of Russia, including 1,531 active asymptomatic cases (24.5%),” the headquarters said.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases has reached 739,947 in Russia, including 11,614 deaths and 512,825 recoveries (among them 8,804 discharged over the past day). The number of active cases (the total number of cases minus all recoveries and all deaths) currently stands at 215,508.

Moscow reported 613 new Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths, and 1,012 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the headquarters said.

