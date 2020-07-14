RUSSIALINK: “Medvedev notes importance of simultaneous global coronavirus vaccination” – Interfax

MOSCOW. July 14 (Interfax) – Coronavirus vaccinations should be performed simultaneously all over the world, or else it will not be efficient, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

“There’s no fully tested vaccine so far, most countries are working on it, and it’s clear that a vaccine will become available in the near future. I should say that, in the best-case scenario, it [a vaccine] should be used practically simultaneously in all countries of the world,” Medvedev said at an international inter-party roundtable on security cooperation amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

“Or else, it will make no sense: the borders cannot remain completely closed, people continue to visit each other, meet, and communicate, and businesses are developing,” he said.

In Medvedev’s opinion, the vaccination issue “should be addressed immediately all over the world as soon as an efficient medication or group of medications become available, or else it will be impossible to stop the spread of the disease. This will require efficient interstate cooperation between healthcare and research institutions, as well as the security services and international organizations.”

