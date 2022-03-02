RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2022-#47 :: Wednesday, 2 March 2022


1. AP: As Russia batters Ukraine, both sides ready for more talks.
2. Responsible Statecraft: Mathew Burrows and Christopher Preble, Do we really want another Cold War? We must ensure Russia’s punishment is appropriate but avoids long-term damage — or we’re doomed to reliving the past.
3. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Why Russian operation focuses on Donbass, Black Sea regions.
4. The Spectator (UK): Rodric Braithwaite, Putin’s nightmare is becoming a reality.
5. Counterpunch: Zoltan Grossman, Ukraine Maps Tell a Different Story Than Putin’s Claims. – counterpunch.org/2022/03/02/ukraine-maps-tell-a-different-story-than-putins-claims/
6. Meduza: Why no mass protests in Russia? Sociologist Grigory Yudin demonstrated against the invasion and ended up in the hospital. He says we’re living in a new era. – meduza.io/en/feature/2022/03/02/why-no-mass-protests-in-russia
7. Reuters: Russia’s Navalny calls Putin insane and urges anti-war protests.
8. New York Times: Thomas Friedman, I See Three Scenarios for How This War Ends.
9. Washington Post: David Ignatius, Distraught dictator or rational actor? With Putin and Ukraine, the evidence is chilling.
10. Boston Globe: Richard Haass, How the world can influence Putin’s fateful choices in Ukraine. It must keep up the pressure both on the ground in Ukraine and with additional economic sanctions. Preparations should be made for every sort of possible escalation.
11. Asia Times: Andrew Salmon, Russia’s low-cost war can endure Western sanctions. Ukraine operation costs under $500 million daily and data shows martial Moscow is prepared to pay a high blood price.
12. The Conversation: Mark Webber and Nicolò Fasola, Ukraine war: what are the risks that Russia will turn to its nuclear arsenal?
13. Consortium News: Putin: Crazy Like a Fox. Scott Ritter says the Russian president is working from a 2007 playbook, when he warned European leaders of the need for a new security framework to replace the system built by the U.S. and NATO.
14. Financial Times: Russia, Ukraine and the 30-year quest for a post-Soviet order. Historian Mary Elise Sarotte tells the inside story of the west’s efforts to secure a post-cold-war settlement — and how Putin seized on missteps and Russian grievances to destroy it.
15. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: U.S., Europe running out of sanctions ammunition.
16. Moscow Times: Russia Takes More Measures to Prop Up Sanction-Hit Economy.
17. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russian sanctions: assessing the damage. This is Russia’s biggest crisis since 1998. And probably worse.
18. Responsible Statecraft: Marcus Stanley, The West better have an end-goal in this new economic war on Moscow. If not they could bleed the Russian people, impact the global economy, and fuel long-term conflict on the ground.
19. The National Interest: Osama Rizvi, Why the West Isn’t Sanctioning Russia’s Oil and Gas Sector. The West must walk a fine line between punishing Russian aggression and balancing their own economic and political needs.
20. Reuters: Sanctions on Russian energy ‘on the table,’ White House says.
21. The Cradle: Pepe Escobar, Follow the money: how Russia will bypass western economic warfare.
22. The Economist: Isolating Russia. How new sanctions could cripple Russia’s economy.
23. rt.com: Kiev mulls ‘pre-emptive’ attack on Belarus. Ukraine’s military only needs an order from President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch the strikes, senior official has said.
24. Awful Avalanche: Ukraine War Day #7.
25. Consortium News: Craig Murray, How Can the War End?. Rather than find Putin a ladder to climb down, the NATO leadership will strike heroic poses, wave Ukrainian flags and send more weapons.
26. Politico: Jack Shafer, Don’t Pour Your Russian Vodka Down the Drain. In countering Putin’s carnage in Ukraine, we must avoid vilifying all things Russian.
27. Wall Street Journal: Kremlin-Backed Media Outlets Face Growing Global Crackdown. DirecTV said Tuesday it will drop RT, as rival Dish weighs options; Europe unveiled wide-ranging sanctions on Russian outlets.
