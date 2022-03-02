JRL NEWSWATCH: “Distraught dictator or rational actor? With Putin and Ukraine, the evidence is chilling” – Washington Post
“Recent images of … Putin convey his isolation and arrogance. … The inescapable question, as the world watches Putin defy international law to hammer Ukraine, is whether he is a rational actor. Is he serving what he sees as Russia’s national interests, or is he a distraught dictator driven by an obsessive desire to force Ukraine into a neo-imperial dream? Public discussion about Putin’s rationality has grown …. Based on Putin’s record and discussions with U.S. officials, his mental attitude appears to be more of a fixation on Ukraine than a broader instability. This isn’t necessarily comforting, given Putin’s extraordinary willingness to take chances ….”
