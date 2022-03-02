JRL NEWSWATCH: “I See Three Scenarios for How This War Ends” – New York Times

“… Every day … Putin refuses to stop we get closer to the gates of hell. … Putin doesn’t have the ability to install a puppet… and just leave him …. Russia [would] need[] to permanently station tens of thousands of troops … [with] Ukrainians … shooting at them [daily]. … [A]s Putin warned … before putting his nuclear force on high alert, anyone who gets in his way should be ready to face ‘consequences they have never seen’ before. Add to all this … mounting reports questioning Putin’s state of mind and you have a terrifying cocktail. … [A] second scenario … somehow the Ukrainian military and people … hold out … against the Russian blitzkrieg, and … economic sanctions … wounding Putin’s economy … [compel] both sides to … a dirty compromise. … Finally … least likely … but … the best outcome … the Russian people demonstrate as much bravery and commitment to their own freedom as the Ukrainian people … and … oust[] Putin ….”