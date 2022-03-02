JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia’s Navalny calls Putin insane and urges anti-war protests” – Reuters

File Photo of Alexei Navalny Marching on Street with Others in Background; adapted from image at commons.wikimedia.org with credit to Evgeny Feldman, subject to Creative Commons license; original image at commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:FEV_1795_(cropped1).jpg, with license information at creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en and creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

“Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has called on Russians to stage daily protests against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, depicting … Putin as an ‘obviously insane tsar.’ Navalny called for protests across the country and abroad to signal that not all Russians support the war and European Portion of Commonwealth of Independent Statesshow solidarity with the thousands of people detained in anti-war protests in Russia …. Navalny … was jailed last year after his return from Germany following treatment for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent in Siberia. …”

Click here for: “Russia’s Navalny calls Putin insane and urges anti-war protests” – Reuters

