RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#8 :: Wednesday, 13 January 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#8 :: Wednesday, 13 January 2021
1. TASS: RBC: Experts predict 2021 to be year of shattered illusions for the US.
2. Facebook: Fred Weir, Free Speech.
3. RFE/RL: Putin Orders Mass Coronavirus Vaccinations From Next Week.
4. TASS: Pandemic in Russia may die out in summer 2021, expert says.
5. rt.com: ‘I’m coming home’: Navalny announces he will return to Russia on Sunday, despite stated belief that Kremlin tried to murder him – rt.com/russia/512362-navalny-return-kremlin-murder/
6. Moscow Times: Sam Greene, ‘Meet Me,’ Alexei Navalny Wrote. The opposition leader is setting up a showdown with both Putin and the people. Who will rise to the occasion?
7. Paul Goble: Pandemic Pushing West to Cooperation and Reform But Russia to Reaction, Isolation, and Decay, Shevtsova Says.
8. Moscow Times: Russian Ruble Is World’s Most Undervalued Currency on Big Mac Index
9. Bloomberg: Hedge Fund That Hasn’t Lost in a Decade Piles Into Russian Stocks
10. rt.com: US threatens sanctions against European firms working on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline – rt.com/business/512406-nord-stream-companies-us-threat/
11. Riddle: A tale of two pipelines. Maria Shagina sees echoes of 1982 in how the US is reacting to the construction of Nord Stream 2. – ridl.io/en/a-tale-of-two-pipelines/
12. Defense News: Dmitri Trenin, Russia analyst: What are the Kremlin’s priorities for 2021?
13. High North News (Norway): Russia Elevates Importance of Northern Fleet Upgrading it to Military District Status. Russia has upgraded the administrative status of its Northern Fleet for a second time in less than a decade. As of 1 January 2021 the Northern Fleet, whose area of operation includes the Arctic, has become its own military district.
14. South China Morning Post: New kind of cold war as US extends competition with China and Russia to the Arctic – scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3117366/new-kind-cold-war-us-extends-competition-china-and-russia-arctic
15. TASS: Foreign Ministry castigates Silicon Valley’s arbitrary censorship of Russian media – tass.com/politics/1244285
16. The Hill: Peter Zwack, Closing the remaining US consulates in Russia is shortsighted.
17. Interfax: There are still chances of reaching agreement before New START expires – Russian ambassador to U.S.
18. Defense One: Shannon Bugos, Biden Should Extend New START — and By the Full Five Years. Some have suggested the new president withhold a full extension of the nuclear-arms treaty in search of leverage for a new one.
19. The Virginia Gazette: Founder of American University in Moscow hopes Biden era will bring about changes in U.S., Russian relations. (Edward Lozansky)
20. Russia International Affairs Council: Zhao Huasheng, Should China and Russia Form an Alliance? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/should-china-and-russia-form-an-alliance/
21. Valdai Discussion Club: Sergey Markedonov, Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Delayed Resolution and Russia’s Interests – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/nagorno-karabakh-conflict-delayed-resolution/
22. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, BERLIN CLINICAL DATA CONFIRM ALEXEI NAVALNY HAD PANCREATITIS, DIABETES, LIVER FAILURE, STAPHYLCOCCAL INFECTION, MILD HEART ATTACK – NO NOVICHOK SYMPTOMS.
