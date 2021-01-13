JRL NEWSWATCH: “‘Meet Me,’ Alexei Navalny Wrote; The opposition leader is setting up a showdown with both Putin and the people. Who will rise to the occasion?” – Moscow Times/ Sam Greene

“‘Meet me.’ With those … words … just one word in Russian … Navalny announced his return to Russia [Jan. 17], after … recuperating in Berlin from an attempt to poison him with … nerve agent Novichok. … Opposition supporters … have clearly taken his message as an invitation to show up … [despite winter weather]. Most commentators … expect Russian law enforcement …. Navalny’s return to Moscow … def[ies] … expectations … [and] throws down a gauntlet … to the Kremlin and … the Russian public … forc[ing] a reckoning. … Short of revoking his passport, the Kremlin has done just about everything it can to encourage … ‘the Berlin patient’ to stay away. … For years … focusing on potholes, then … corruption, Navalny has tried telling Russians how poorly their country was governed. … [which] they … already kn[e]w. A relatively small number of Russians … gradually came to believe that if Navalny were ever elected, things might get better … evidently enough to spook someone in the corridors of power into trying to kill him. …”