RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#56 :: Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#56 :: Wednesday, 17 March 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#56 :: Wednesday, 17 March 2021
1. Russian International Affairs Council: Alexander Yakovenko, Eastern Direction of Russian Foreign Policy – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/eastern-direction-of-russian-foreign-policy/
2. Moscow Times: Soviet Collapse Violated the People’s Will, Gorbachev Says.
3. Carnegie Moscow Center; Alexander Baunov, Navalny Joins the Ranks of Russia’s Religious Dissidents. Ahead of his trial for defaming a war veteran, Alexei Navalny quoted from the bible and confessed that he has become religious, pitting two ideological pillars of the Russian regime against each other: wartime victory and Christianity – carnegie.ru/commentary/84088
4. rt.com: Caitlin Johnstone, All the governments we hate interfered in our election, says US intelligence cartel – rt.com/op-ed/518350-caitlin-johnstone-us-intelligence-election/
5. The Daily Beast: Michael Weiss, HOOK, LINE, AND SINKER. U.S. Intel Exposes American Dupes of Russian Spies. Instead of simply dispatching St. Petersburg-based trolls, Russian spies duped major players in the U.S. political and media establishments to “launder” disinformation.
6. Twitter: Andrew Weiss (Carnegie Endowment), “We need to resist the temptation to say Moscow wasn’t successful this time around. A Russian intelligence operation got the sitting president of the US and most of his team to eat out of its hand and spew disinformation.”
7. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Moral Panic About Russian ‘Vaccine Diplomacy’ Is a Western Blunder. Efforts to prevent the take-up of Sputnik V are morally reprehensible, they are politically counter-productive.
8. Meduza: How Russians see ‘freedom’ differently. Philosopher Nikolai Plotnikov reviews the intellectual history of ‘volya’ and ‘svoboda’.
9. TASS: Russians cut their expenses in 2020 at record rate over past 5 years, experts say – tass.com/society/1266687
10. TASS: Vedomosti: Russian economy overcomes coronavirus recession.
11. TASS: Higher School of Economics’ experts announce end of recession in Russian economy.
12. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE RUSSIAN HYDRA – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/03/16/the-russian-hydra/
13. UPI: Army releases Arctic strategy focused on Russia, climate change
14. The National Interest: Anna Borshchevskaya, Is Russia Trying to Play Kingmaker in Lebanon? For Moscow, Lebanon, a strategic country on the Mediterranean, is an important extension of Putin’s Syria interests.
15. https://southfront.org: KARABAKH DRUMS OF WAR: ARMENIA, AZERBAIJAN RAMP UP FORCES NEAR CONTESTED REGION – southfront.org/karabakh-drums-of-war-armenia-azerbaijan-ramp-up-forces-near-contested-region/
16. TASS: Izvestia: UK brands Russia ‘most acute threat’ to its security.
17. Awful Avalanche: Ukraine Versus Donbass: Conquer Or Starve? – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/17/ukraine-versus-donbass-conquer-or-starve-part-iii/
18. Bild (Germany): Julian Reichelt: Commentary About the Kremlin Propaganda — Our Democracy Needs To Be Protected
19. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, NOT SHOCK & AWE, US WAR AGAINST RUSSIA IS WOOZLE & BAMBOOZLE – johnhelmer.net/not-shock-awe-us-war-against-russia-is-woozle-bamboozle/print/
20. rt.com: Biden says ‘killer’ Putin will ‘pay a price’ for alleged US election meddling, as Russia insists claims just pretext for sanctions – rt.com/russia/518342-biden-says-putin-killer/
21. TASS: US claims of Russia’s alleged election meddling baseless — embassy – tass.com/politics/1266761
22. greenwald.substack.com: Glenn Greenwald, How Do Big Media Outlets So Often “Independently Confirm” Each Other’s Falsehoods? (Excerpt) – greenwald.substack.com/p/how-do-big-media-outlets-so-often
23. Russia in Global Affairs: Timofei Bordachev, THE CHARTER OF PARIS AND A NEW EUROPEAN ORDER. (excerpt) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/charter-of-paris-order/
24. Russia in Global Affairs: Vera Ageeva, THE RISE AND FALL OF RUSSIA’S SOFT POWER. (excerpt) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/rise-fall-russias-soft-power/
