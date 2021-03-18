JRL NEWSWATCH: “About the Kremlin Propaganda — Our Democracy Needs To Be Protected” – Bild

“As a dictator, … Putin has continued what he failed to do as a KGB agent in the GDR [East Germany] … his fight against a freedom-loving Germany and a united Europe. For years, Putin has been running riot with impunity in [Germany]. … buying off influential ex-politicians with lucrative oil projects, such as Nord Stream 2. … support[ing] the rightwing extremist AfD [Alternative for Germany] to divide Germany. … Map of Germany[having] dissidents murdered on public streets in the German capital and … poison[ing] opponents of the regime spied on by agents disguised as journalists. This year … [with Deutschland] weakened … [by] COVId-19 … Putin will rely on one weapon, in particular, to harm Germany: disinformation. …”

Click here for: “Unsere Demokratie muss beschützt werden” – Bild/ Julian Reichelt

Click here for: “Commentary On Kremlin Propaganda – Our Democracy Needs To Be Protected” – Bild/ Julian Reichelt/ google translation [takes a moment to reload in English]

