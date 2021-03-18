JRL NEWSWATCH: “Army releases Arctic strategy focused on Russia, climate change” – UPI

“The [U.S.] Army[‘]s … ‘Regaining Arctic Dominance[]’ [strategy] includes plans to establish headquarters with combat brigades specially trained and equipped to increase cold-weather dominance …. [and plans] to improve … quality of life …. [T]he Navy and Marine Corps released its own Arctic strategy saying the United States needs to be more aggressive [there] due to threats from Russia and China and increased navigability …. [In 2020], the Air Force released a strategy focused on increasing vigilance in the region, following the [2019] release of a similar [Coast Guard] document ….”