RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#216 :: Thursday, 4 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#216 :: Thursday, 4 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Bloomberg: Leonid Bershidsky, Putin Offers False Comfort to Western Conservatives. His latest vision of Russia as an enemy of wokeism and a defender of traditional values fails to pass the laugh test.
2. TASS: Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day – tass.com/society/1357819
3. Financial Times editorial: Russia’s vaccine disinformation has let down its own people. Poor handling has intensified an enduring distrust of state authorities.
4. Moscow Times: Russian Inflation Jumps to 8.1%. Prices are accelerating at the fastest pace in almost six years.
5. rt.com: How Vladimir Putin changed from skeptic to believer on climate change – rt.com/russia/539281-putin-believer-climate-change/
6. Intellinews: Russian government approves carbon neutrality by 2060
7. Moscow Times: Russia Needs to Accept the True Scale of Its Climate Crisis
8. rt.com: RT hits back at study accusing it of publishing ‘climate denial,’ highlights importance of diverse opinions in ‘healthy discourse’ – rt.com/russia/539188-rt-ccdh-climate-change-accusations/
9. Bloomberg: Russia’s Gazprom Argues It’s Not to Blame for European Gas Crisis
10. Reuters: Explainer: Why Russian exports hold sway over European and British gas prices
11. TASS: Russia’s initiative to lift diplomatic restrictions turned down by US — Russian ambassador – tass.com/world/1357735
12. Reuters: CIA director brings up Russian hackers at talks in Moscow – sources
13. Responsible Statecraft: Ted Snider, Is the Russia-China strategic partnership turning into a military one? Washington shouldn’t be surprised, after years of building and leading security bulwarks against both countries.
14. Valdai Discussion Club: Denis Degterev, From “Anti-Maidans” to the Collective Non-West. The world ceased to be unipolar by the mid-2010s, when Western scenarios of “humanitarian intervention” (Yugoslavia, Libya) no longer worked, but it is too early to talk about true multipolarity – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/from-anti-maidans-to-the-collective-non-west/
15. AP: Putin urges development of new hypersonic missiles, lasers
16. China Daily: Putin sees threats in emerging Western tactics – chinadaily.com.cn/a/202111/03/WS6181e2d2a310cdd39bc72f58.html
17. Russia Matters: Pavel Luzin, Russia’s Defense Industry and Its Influence on Policy: Stuck in a Redistributive Feedback Loop. (excerpt)
18. Eurasia Daily Monitor: Paul Goble, Lithuania and Poland Want to ‘Recover’ Kaliningrad, Russian Analysts Say
19. Voice of America: U.S. Not Yet Alarmed by Russian Military Buildup Near Ukraine, Top General Says
20. New York Times: Weapons Tracing Study Implicates Russia in Ukraine Conflict. One of the most comprehensive studies to date of weaponry in the war in Ukraine shows a panoply of Russian-supplied arms that has helped fuel the war.
21. rt.com: Ukraine appoints former neo-Nazi paramilitary leader to senior army advisory role – rt.com/russia/539250-yarosh-announced-new-job/
You must log in to post a comment.