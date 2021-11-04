JRL NEWSWATCH: “CIA director brings up Russian hackers at talks in Moscow – sources” – Reuters

“… A U.S. official familiar with intelligence activities and another Russian cybersecurity source confirmed that hacking was among the topics raised by [CIA Director William] Burns. His trip [to Moscow] is the latest in a series of high-level contacts that show both sides want to keep talking despite mutual distrust and a long list of disputes that have plunged relations to post-Cold War lows. … Burns’ trip coincided with developments in both countries that highlighted their tensions over cybersecurity, where no progress has been reported since the Biden-Putin summit ….”