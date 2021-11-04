JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why Russian exports hold sway over European and British gas prices” – Reuters/ Susanna Twidale

“Benchmark European gas prices jumped 15% … after a major pipeline … from Russia began sending flows eastwards. … Europe relies on Russia for around 35% of its natural gas[,] [t]he bulk … through pipelines including Yamal … through Belarus and Poland to Germany, Nord Stream … to Germany, and pipelines … through Ukraine. … Last year [Russian] gas exports … fell because [of] lower economic output, … [during] lockdowns …. This year[‘]s supplies … failed … to match … [resurgent] demand …. [The new] Nord Stream 2 … has been controversial … [S]ome European lawmakers have suggested Russia has deliberately reduced flows to Europe to stoke demand for [Nord Stream 2] …. [C]onstruction … has been completed, [but] flows cannot start … [without] regulatory approval ….”