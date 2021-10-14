RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#201 :: Thursday, 14 October 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#200 :: Thursday, 14 October 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Biden’s bid to woo Moscow shows US is tired of conflict with Russia over Ukraine, and is more worried about war with China instead – rt.com/russia/537345-us-tired-of-conflict-with-russia/
2. Intellinews: Putin blames low wind power output for gas crisis. Russian president gave a long interview at the Russian Energy Week conference and highlighted the market forces that are driving the current gas crisis, blaming the shifts to renewables as a major cause.
3. rt.com: ‘Nobody will freeze’: Russia will supply Europe with as much gas as it needs, says country’s energy committee – rt.com/business/537451-russia-gas-supply-europe/
4. Financial Times: Putin denies Russia is restricting gas supplies to Europe. President says country will aim for carbon neutrality by 2060
5. Kremlin.ru: Russian Energy Week International Forum plenary session. Vladimir Putin took part in the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum. The panel discussion topic is Global Energy: Transformation for Development. – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/66916
6. Kommersant: How Vladimir Putin and Hadley Gamble filled the week at the Energy Forum – kommersant.ru/amp/5030328
7. Valdai Discussion CLub: Vitaly Yermakov, The Rude Awakening: Europe Is Struggling to Secure Gas Supplies – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-rude-awakening-europe-is-struggling-to-secure-/
8. Wall Street Journal: Russia Shows Its Growing Sway Over Global Energy Markets. Moscow’s huge oil and gas reserves have given it more influence over Western and Chinese economies grappling with rising prices.
9. rt.com: Putin 2024? Russian president refuses to reveal if he will run for office again, but warns talk of succession is ‘destabilizing’ – rt.com/russia/537470-putin-future-election-2024/
10. CNBC: What is Putin’s greatest worry right now? His own citizens.
11. Meduza: Hot potato. Nearly a fifth of Russia’s new State Duma deputies owe their jobs to secondhand mandates.
12. Bloomberg: Putin Is Back to Building Financial Fortress as Reserves Grow
13. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, A face-off over Nord Stream 2
14. rt.com: Afghanistan risks becoming hotbed of terrorism & potential new threat to former Soviet Republics after US withdrawal, Putin warns – rt.com/russia/537472-putin-afghanistan-terrorism-hotbad/
15. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia draws a red line for US in Central Asia. The Pentagon’s much-touted plan for staging ‘out-of-horizon’ operations in Afghanistan appears to be a pipe dream.
16. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: James Carden, Is Russia Its Own Worst Enemy?
17. RAND Corporation: China-Russia Cooperation: Determining Factors, Future Trajectories, Implications for the United States
18. American Political Science Review: Henry Hale, Authoritarian Rallying as Reputational Cascade? Evidence from Putin’s Popularity Surge after Crimea.
19. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, The Road Leading Nowhere – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-road-leading-nowhere/
20. rt.com: Strained relations between US & Russia could soon be on mend, Moscow says, despite key meeting with Biden’s envoy breaking down – rt.com/russia/537440-relations-between-washington-moscow/
21. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Russia breaks the (polar) ice on its Northeast Passage aspirations. With the Arctic melting, the Kremlin hopes the Northeast Passage could rival the Suez Canal. But Russia’s military presence in the north has its rivals questioning its priorities.
22. Russia Matters: Paul Kolbe, The Global War on Chechnya: What Does 9/11 Teach Us About Counterterrorism Cooperation With Russia?
23. orientalreview.org: Andrew Korybko, Why’s The US Investigating An American Fascist For War Crimes In Ukraine?
24. Amazon: John Helmer, The Complete Dances With Bears Comic Book
25. Facebook: Fred Weir, Russiagate loose ends.
26. taibbi.substack.com: Matt Taibbi, Konstantin Kilimnik, Russiagate’s Last Fall Guy, Speaks Out. The Senate Intelligence Committee, the Treasury, and even Robert Mueller pointed fingers. But none bothered to question him.
You must log in to post a comment.