JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia Shows Its Growing Sway Over Global Energy Markets” – Wall Street Journal

“… The surge in European gas prices has shut down factories and left government officials scrambling to prevent rising energy bills before … winter. … European Commission … measures it believes national governments can take to alleviate … price increases[] [range] from tax cuts to price targets for low-income families. … [T]he gas crunch has been caused by [various] factors, [e.g.,] low stockpiles, falling European production and rising Asian demand, [yet] Moscow’s reluctance to book large additional flows has exacerbated the deficit. European officials say Moscow is using that to pressure regulators into approving [controversial] Nord Stream 2 …. The pipeline would allow Moscow to bypass Ukraine and Poland, … critical of the Kremlin. …”