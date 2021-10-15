JRL NEWSWATCH: “Putin blames low wind power output for gas crisis” – bne Intellinews
“Russian president gave a long interview at the Russian Energy Week conference and highlighted the market forces that are driving the current gas crisis, blaming the shifts to renewables as a major cause.”
“… Russia has been criticised for exacerbating the gas crisis by withholding some supply – whether to put pressure on the EU to allow Nord Stream 2’s launch, or simply to drive up prices. … [There is a] a steep ‘V’ shaped market in demand … constrictions on supply due to technical limitations on Russia’s ability to deliver gas to Europe have also contributed to the crisis. [According to] Putin … Russia … is also scrambling to fill its own storage ahead of … winter[] ….”
Click here for: “Putin blames low wind power output for gas crisis; Russian president gave a long interview at the Russian Energy Week conference and highlighted the market forces that are driving the current gas crisis, blaming the shifts to renewables as a major cause” – bne Intellinews
You must log in to post a comment.