RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#12 :: Monday, 18 January 2021

Johnson's Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#12 :: Monday, 18 January 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#12 :: Monday, 18 January 2021
1. TASS: Kommersant: Russia launches mass vaccination against COVID-19.
2. Paul Goble: Moscow Would Like to Vaccinate 80-90 Percent of Russians But Expects to Do Far Fewer.
3. Financial Times: Chinese and Russian vaccines in high demand as world scrambles for doses
4. Intellinews: Ben Aris, LONG READ: The oligarch problem. At the end of the communist experiment in 1991 the East was supposed to start resembling the West as it increasingly adopted western liberal democratic values, but what has actually happened is that the West is increasingly starting to resemble the East.
5. Global Compliance News: Russia: Corporate Anti-Corruption Enforcement Trends.
6. Moscow Times: Russian Markets Unfazed by Navalny’s Detention.
7. www.rt.com: Russia keeps global grain supplies high despite Covid crisis – rt.com/business/512835-russia-wheat-exports-growth/
8. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Nord Stream 2’s prospects murky due to looming US sanctions.
9. Bloomberg: Russia Prepares Earliest-Ever Arctic LNG Shipment to Asia.
10. AP: Russia ready for quick extension of last arms pact with U.S.
11. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Biden plans to renew talks over New START with Russia.
12. The National Interest: Maria Shagina and Elizabeth Buchanan, China Enters the Arctic Digitization Race. Moscow is not alone in eying the potential of the Arctic’s digital silk roads. In 2018, China flagged its global interest in the Arctic region as a key facet of its Belt and Road Initiative—with the High North featuring as the Polar Silk Road.
13. Counterpunch: Hannah McCarthy, Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh Remains Fragile, With Key Issues Unresolved – counterpunch.org/2021/01/18/peace-in-nagorno-karabakh-remains-fragile-with-key-issues-unresolved/
14. TASS: Navalny detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo – tass.com/society/1245831
15. TASS: Media: Navalny detained on arrival in Moscow.
16. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home.
17. Moscow Times: Navalny Goes on Trial in Police Station Following Return to Russia. (live updates)
18. rt.com: Navalny arrest being used as tool to distract from crises in West – Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov – rt.com/russia/512862-navalny-arrest-west-lavrov/
19. Washington Post: Samuel Greene, Putin’s arrest of opposition leader Alexei Navalny is a sign of weakness, not strength. Don’t expect mass street protests.
21. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, NAVALNY ‘S COURTROOM WAGER – BIOMEDICAL AND DRUGS EVIDENCE AND ARTICLE 275 OF THE RUSSIAN CRIMINAL CODE – johnhelmer.net/navalny-s-courtroom-wager-biomedical-and-drugs-evidence-and-article-275-of-the-russian-criminal-code/print/
22. theduran.com: Aleander Mercouris, Navalny Returns, Russia Yawns. (video) – theduran.com/navalny-returns-russia-yawns/
23. Facebook: Alexander Titov, What’s Navalny’s Plan?
24. Twitter: Jake Sullivan, “Mr. Navalny should be immediately released, and the perpetrators of the outrageous attack on his life must be held accountable. The Kremlin’s attacks on Mr. Navalny are not just a violation of human rights, but an affront to the Russian people who want their voices heard.”
25. New York Times editorial: The Extraordinary Courage of Aleksei Navalny. After a near-fatal poisoning, Russia’s top dissident steps back into the bear’s den.
26. Paul Goble: Anatoly Vishnevsky, the Russian Murray Feshbach, Dead at 85
