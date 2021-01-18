JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia ready for quick extension of last arms pact with U.S.” – AP

“… Lavrov said … Moscow is ready to move quickly to keep the pact alive. … New START envisages the possibility of its extension for another five years … [The Russian government] has said … Moscow is ready to do so without … conditions. … [or] to prolong the pact for a shorter term …. [T]alks … have been clouded by [U.S.-Russian] tensions … fueled by the Ukrainian crisis, … meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and other irritants. Sunday’s arrest of leading Putin critic … Navalny … after his return from Germany where he was recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin will further cloud Russia-U.S. ties. …”