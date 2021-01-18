JRL NEWSWATCH: “Navalny Goes on Trial in Police Station Following Return to Russia” – Moscow Times

“Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny will be kept in custody until mid-February, a court ruled Monday, following his detention Sunday evening at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

The 44-year-old opposition leader flew back to Moscow after spending several months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack that he said was carried out on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. In the hearing Monday, a court set-up in a local police station on the outskirts of Moscow ruled to prolong his detention for 30 days, until Feb. 15. Navalny will now await a new trial on whether he violated the terms of a controversial suspended sentence handed down in 2014 by not reporting to authorities in person while in Germany.

The opposition leader’s aides and lawyers said they were denied access to him for nearly 15 hours after he was detained, and his spokeswoman said they were give one minute’s notice before Monday’s hearing began at 12:30 p.m. …”