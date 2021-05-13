RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#100 :: Thursday, 13 May 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#100 :: Thursday, 13 May 2021
1. AP: Putin says school shooting in Kazan ‘has shaken all of us’
2. TASS: Putin hands down instructions to tighten requirements for civilian gun ownership.
3. rt.com: Western messaging about ‘rules-based international order’ designed to undermine UN & circumvent international law, says Russian FM – rt.com/russia/523713-lavrov-slams-un-rules-based-order/
4. TASS: Lavrov, Blinken discuss Russia-US summit, agree to meet in Reykjavik.
5. The National Interest: Jacob Heilbrunn, A False Narrative About American Policy Toward Russia. Much ado about nothing in Moscow. Watching Russians employ old-fashioned Kremlinology in attempting to analyze American foreign policy can sometimes be a surreal experience.
6. Intellinews: Russia expels senior U.S. diplomat and Moscow Embassy spokeswoman as US stops issuing visas to Russians.
8. Moscow Times: Russians’ Views of Navalny Protests Increasingly Negative – Poll.
10. Interfax: Harvesting of whales, dolphins to be banned in Russia – Mishustin.
11. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia projected to have one of its largest grain harvests in history.
12. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine accuses opposition politician and Moscow ally of high treason.
13. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Zelensky targeting opposition leaders for ‘treason’ won’t help Ukraine’s unity problems – but could shatter the country for good – rt.com/russia/523676-zelensky-suppresses-opposition-medvedchuk/
14. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “The Pinochet Option – Liberal Authoritarianism, Russian Style”
15. Meduza: Indicting Putin’s ally. Ukraine charges pro-Kremlin oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk with high treason.
16. Intellinews: Medvedchuk reappears, denies treason charges.
18. Los Angeles Times: Yana Passeava, New U.S.-Russia sanctions punish the wrong people.
19. Russia Matters: Juliette Faure, Macron’s Dialogue With Russia: A French Attempt to Fix the European Security Architecture.
20. TASS: Russia has no plans for ‘taking over’ Donetsk, Lugansk republics — Kremlin.
21. Chatham House: Mathieu Boulègue, Five lessons from Russia’s Ukraine military escalation. Russia shows readiness and an ability to move at speed when needed, but key to its strategy is retaining control of both military and diplomatic manoeuvres.
22. National Review: John Bolton, How Biden Can Turn the Tables on Putin.
23. War on the Rocks: OPEN LETTER IN SUPPORT OF FREE INQUIRY AND DISCUSSION (re Matthew Rojansky) – warontherocks.com/2021/05/open-letter-in-support-of-free-inquiry-and-discussion/
