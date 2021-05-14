JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russia expels senior U.S. diplomat and Moscow Embassy spokeswoman as U.S. stops issuing visas to Russians” – bne Intellinews

“… The U.S. embassy confirmed that [official spokeswoman] Rebecca Ross … has been made persona non grata …. Russia has ordered ten diplomats home as a retaliation following … [The April 15] U.S. imposition of sanctions …. The Kremlin has also banned Russian nationals from working at the embassies … of ‘unfriendly countries’ …. [At the large U.S. embassy] about half its staff are local hires and do much of the day-to-day work, including … in the consular section …. [T]he U.S. embassy says it is no longer able to process visa applications and has suspended [their issuance] for all but emergency cases. …”