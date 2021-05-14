JRL NEWSWATCH: “Five lessons from Russia’s Ukraine military escalation” – Mathieu Boulègue/ Chatham House

“1. Attention is focused where Russia wants it to be … [M]id-April, international media reported Russia will invade or ‘go to war’ with Ukraine, without realizing this is already effectively the case. Russia’s annexation of Crimea and invasion of Donbas back in 2014 essentially created a war – although … undeclared – with Ukraine. … [T]o achieve information dominance, Russia saturates … the world with what Moscow wants everyone to focus on – … shock and awe and fear-mongering. … 2. Deployment does not fit an invasion plan …. 3. Russia wants to retain control on its terms …. 4. Moscow achieves tactical gains in the Sea of Azov …. 5. Despite Russia’s partial withdrawal, tension remains high ….”