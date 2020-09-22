RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2020-#172 :: Tuesday, 22 September 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#172 :: Tuesday, 22 September 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The Nation: Katrina vandal Heuvel, Мой Cтив (My Steve): A personal recollection of Stephen F. Cohen, who died on September 18 at the age of 81.
2. NYU Jordan Center: Yanni Kotsonis, Stephen Cohen (1938-2020): Professor Emeritus, NYU Russian and Slavic Studies.
3. AP: Warming shrinks Arctic Ocean ice to 2nd lowest on record.
4. TASS: Sanitary watchdog expert says growth in COVID incidence in Russia was predictable.
5. TASS: Post-registration trials of Sputnik V vaccine to be completed in summer 2021.
6. rt.com: Surprise discovery: Joint Russian/American Covid-19 research leads instead to breakthrough in children’s cancer treatment – rt.com/russia/501379-cancer-joint-russian-american-research/
7. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Europe to shoot itself in the foot if it freezes Nord Stream 2 project.
8. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, The Sino-Russian Alliance Comes of Age – Part 3 – indianpunchline.com/the-sino-russian-alliance-comes-of-age-part-3/
9. Fondation pour la recherche stratégique: Simon Saradzhyan, [PDF] Why Russia’s alliance with China is improbable, but not impossible.
10. The Diplomat: Russia, China, and the Indo-Pacific: An Interview With Dmitri Trenin.
11. Russian International Affairs Council: Danil Bochkov, Did Russia-China Relations Successfully Pass the “COVID,” “Hong Kong,” “India” and “Belarus” Tests? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/did-russia-china-relations-successfully-pass-the-covid-hong-kong-india-and-belarus-tests/
12. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, The World in 2045: Dispersal of Power and Radical Threats – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-world-in-2045-dispersal-of-power/
13. Responsible Statecraft: Jasmine Owens, The merchants of nuclear war are striving and thriving through the pandemic.
14. orientalreview.org: Andrew Korybko, The US’ Nuclear START Ultimatum To Russia Risks Provoking The Unthinkable.
15. The National Interest: Peter Suciu, Russian Military Tracked Recon Planes and Other NATO Warships Near Its Border. It makes sense that Moscow would keep track of NATO military movements near its borders.
16. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Al-Arabiya channel, Moscow, September 21, 2020. (excerpt re Syria) – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4342233
17. South Front: US SENDS M2A2 BRADLEY IFVS TO CHALLENGE RUSSIAN FORCES IN NORTHERN SYRIA – southfront.org/us-sends-m2a2-bradley-ifvs/
18. Russia in Global Affairs: US ELECTION SEEN FROM RUSSIA: “NO ROSY EXPECTATIONS” Interview with Fyodor A. Lukyanov – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/us-election-seen-from-russia/
19. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Sputnik News Agency, September 18, 2020. (excerpt re US elections) – mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4340937
20. The George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies: Samuel Charap, Moscow’s Calibrated Coercion in Ukraine and Russian Strategic Culture – marshallcenter.org/en/publications/security-insights/moscows-calibrated-coercion-ukraine-and-russian-strategic-culture-0
21. Bloomberg: Ukrainian Leader’s Support Plunges to Least Since He Was Elected
22. TASS: Belarusian opposition seeks to amend constitution, rewrite election rules.
23. Intellinews: Better $1.5bn from Russia or €1bn from the EU in the hand than $15-20bn in the bush?
24. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian experts say Moscow sees no alternative for Lukashenko.
25. Awful Avalanche: Azarov’s Opinions Regarding Belorussian Events – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/09/22/azarovs-opinions-regarding-belorussian-events/
26. Instagram: Alexey Navalny, Post about Love.
27. New York Post editorial: Alexei Navalny may be the bravest living Russian.
28. TASS: Media: EU Foreign Affairs Council fails to adopt any sanctions.
29. The National Interest: Vitaly Kostryukov, Moscow’s Perspective: The West Is Responsible for Navalny’s Poisoning. Sanctions are just sanctions, and the chances of finding out what really happened grow smaller by the day.
30. Meduza: ‘They’ve taken away something important’ Kremlin spokesman suspects Navalny’s team of concealing evidence.
31. Meduza: Technical assistance. How Navalny’s poisoning could prompt the OPCW to carry out an emergency inspection in Russia.
32. yalensis on Navalny.
33. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, NAVALNY, PEVCHIKH ARE BARKING DOGS; MERKEL AND NORD STREAM-2 ARE THE CARAVAN WHICH MOVES ON. – johnhelmer.net/navalny-pevchikh-are-barking-dogs-merkel-and-nord-stream-2-are-the-caravan-which-moves-on/print/
34. Facebook: Fred Weir, Secret CIA Assessment.
35. Washington Post: Secret CIA assessment: Putin ‘probably directing’ influence operation to denigrate Biden.
36. New York Times: Mueller’s Team Should Have Done More to Investigate Trump-Russia Links, Top Aide Says A new book by one of the special counsel’s top deputies, Andrew Weissmann, is the first inside account of the investigation.
37. The Quincy Institute seeks a Research Fellow on Europe and Russia.
You must log in to post a comment.