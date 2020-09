JRL NEWSWATCH: “Post about Love” – Alexey Navalny/ Instagram

“Julia and I had our anniversary … 20 years of being wed … I’m … glad that … I can write this today, when I know a little more about love than I did a month ago. You, of course, have seen this a hundred times … one loving person lies in a coma … the other brings him back to life with her love and incessant care. Of course, we also acted in this way. According to the canons of classic films about love and coma. I slept and slept and slept. Julia came, talked to me, sang songs to me, turned on music. … I don’t recognize anyone, I don’t understand what is happening. I don’t speak and I don’t know what to say. And the whole of the time that I was there was spent waiting for her arrival. … She comes and becomes … head of the ward. She adjusts my pillow very comfortably. … She talks cheerfully and laughs. She tells me something. When she is around …. It’s very good with her. [When] she leaves … I start waiting for her again. …”