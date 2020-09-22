From: Trita Parsi <trita@quincyinst.org>

Date: Tue, Sep 22, 2020

Subject: The Quincy Institute seeks a Research Fellow on Europe and Russia

The Quincy Institute, a restraint-based think tank in DC, is seeking a Russia researcher (see posting here: jobs.lever.co/quincyinst/676f756e-d16f-480c-8ebe-1ab39777eb31).

As you may know, we are very worried about the threat-inflated image of Russia in Washington and support a more constructive approach to Moscow. We would deeply appreciate your assistance in spreading the word about this opening among your network of scholars.

Trita Parsi

Executive Vice President, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

