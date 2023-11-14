Russia Analytical Report, Nov. 6-13, 2023

Issue Agree Disagree

A Bleak Economic Outlook Investigative journalists believe more than one million people have fled Russia following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The exodus of young, educated Russians has created a brain drain and damaged the economic future of the country. Moreover, Russia’s complete loss of the European energy market, despite claims that the European Union still tacitly purchases Russian oil and gas, is a massive hit to the Russian economy, both in the short-term and long-term. While many predictions painted a worrying picture for the Russian economy following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, most of those predictions did not prove to be true nor nearly as severe as predicted. The IMF raised Russia’s 2023 growth forecast to 2.2%, up from the 1.5% growth it predicted in July, due to fiscal stimulus, robust investment and resilient consumption.

Russia’s Standing International Relations Have Been Damaged Not only is Europe more united than ever in reimagining its security architecture, but it is also taking concrete steps to realize a new security apparatus that includes, as its very first steps, the incorporation and full induction of Sweden and Finland into NATO. Russia’s invasion has galvanized the West and has disproved the notion that the West would simply sit by and watch as it previously did in 2008 and 2014. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has opened new strategic partnerships and opportunities with China and countries in the Global South, where it has been able to secure new energy markets and political support. The European energy market was not viable in the long run given Europe’s green energy transition goals and therefore it makes perfect sense that Russia will continue to invest in its partnerships and alliances elsewhere. In particular, Russia has managed to avoid international isolation to some degree with much of the Global South continuing business as usual.

Political-Military Developments: Cause for Concern? The present military situation is the most glaring example of a Russian strategic defeat. The Russian military export market has all but been decimated with few international partners willing to purchase Russian military equipment. Furthermore, Russia’s military has been significantly degraded on its own with a concerning amount of its equipment damaged or destroyed in the war. Russian leadership understands strategic success differently from the West and is able to rationalize short-term setbacks for long-term strategic gains. Despite initial losses and failures on the battlefield, claims that Russia is outright losing this war are simply inaccurate as Russia continues to consolidate gains in some areas and is receiving operational experience from the invasion.

Russian Domestic Opposition Remains Viable Due to the vertical structure of power within the Putin regime, much of the state is left in limbo in which police and security forces do not act unless given clear instructions. This is most recently evidenced by the events in Dagestan, where an airport was raided by an antisemitic mob in search of Jews from Israel. The delay in responses highlights that Putin has not entirely consolidated power across Russia as one may be led to believe. Most of the domestic opposition that once existed fled at the onset of the full-scale invasion, which has allowed Putin to further consolidate power within Russia. With Navalny in prison and major protests squashed for the foreseeable future, Putin will continue to maintain his hold on power and extinguish any potential domestic threats—such as in the case of Prigozhin who led an attempted coup.