JRL NEWSWATCH: “Why the War Will Continue: One year in, the war in Ukraine shows no sign of ending.” – Council on Foreign Relations/ Richard Haass
“… Putin’s calculation that the benefits of invading would dwarf the costs became a formula for disaster. Putin now finds himself playing for time. Unable to defeat Ukraine’s military, he is attacking economic and civilian targets, hoping to break the will of Ukrainians. … [and perhaps hoping that] European governments … [and] the U.S.[] rethink the costs of supporting Ukraine. … [T]he war has hardened hearts. Russian atrocities, including bombing apartment buildings and executing civilians, has led to calls for reparations and war-crimes tribunals. … [and, for some,] the removal of Putin and his inner circle … seen by many as essential if Ukraine is … to have confidence in any peace settlement. In short, the conditions are far from ripe for diplomacy. … [T]he war may well become less intense as both sides face the difficulty of sustaining the magnitude of losses …. lack[ing] the [needed] manpower, equipment, and economic resources …. It also seems unlikely that Russia will … escalate. Attacking NATO makes no sense when … Russia cannot even defeat Ukraine. Nuclear weapons seem to have little or no military value, and both China and India have made clear their opposition to their use. … Russia’s use of nuclear weapons … would almost certainly bring U.S. and NATO troops directly into the war. The bad news, though, is that the war will not end anytime soon….”
You must log in to post a comment.