JRL NEWSWATCH: “U.S., Russia to Start Nuclear Arms Control Talks This Month” – AP

“The U.S. and Russia have agreed to start arms control talks this month as the only remaining treaty between the two largest nuclear powers is poised to expire in less than a year … Russia has offered to extend the New [START] Treaty … expir[ing] in February, but Trump wants to see a three-way nuclear arms treaty that includes China. … which is expanding its nuclear arsenal … [Yet the Chinese nuclear arsenal is] not nearly as big as … [those] held by the U.S. and Russia. … [China has] expressed little to no interest in negotiating or signing a pact. …”