JRL NEWSWATCH: “Sanctions aren’t keeping name brands out of Russia. Why not?” – Christian Science Monitor
“Western sanctions aren’t keeping iPhones off Russian shelves or Hollywood films out of Moscow’s theaters. ‘Parallel imports’ are making Russia’s economy more resilient than expected.”
“… Frustrating U.S. and European sanctions hawks, Russia appears to be weathering the West’s attempts to damage its economy in response to the invasion of Ukraine. … Via what are known as ‘parallel imports,’ Russian businesses have been able to use legal and semilegal channels to bring name-brand goods into the country …. Prices are up, but at around 12%, inflation seems manageable and has been declining in recent months. The ruble is stable, employment is high, and public opinion maintains at least tepid support for the war effort. … Despite present appearances, and the relative success of some stopgap measures, Russia’s effective decoupling from the main engines of the world economy [reportedly still] is likely to have lasting negative consequences ….”
