JRL NEWSWATCH: “Sanctions aren’t keeping name brands out of Russia. Why not?” – Christian Science Monitor

“… Frustrating U.S. and European sanctions hawks, Russia appears to be weathering the West’s attempts to damage its economy in response to the invasion of Ukraine. … Via what are known as ‘parallel imports,’ Russian businesses have been able to use legal and semilegal channels to bring name-brand goods into the country …. Prices are up, but at around 12%, inflation seems manageable and has been declining in recent months. The ruble is stable, employment is high, and public opinion maintains at least tepid support for the war effort. … Despite present appearances, and the relative success of some stopgap measures, Russia’s effective decoupling from the main engines of the world economy [reportedly still] is likely to have lasting negative consequences ….”