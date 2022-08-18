JRL NEWSWATCH: “Russian visa issue” – Anders Åslund

(Anders Åslund Twitter – twitter @anders_aslund – Aug. 16, 2022

“I feel deeply disturbed by the agitation to refuse all Russians visa to the EU because most Russians support Putin’s war in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of liberal Russians who oppose the war have fled Russia. They must not be punished! Instead, the EU should interview all the Russian applicants for visa and ask the elementary question: Do you support Putin’s war in Ukraine? If so, no visa. The US used to do that: Have you ever been a member of the Communist Party? Additional checks could be added. But don’t punish liberal Russians who flee Putin’s tyranny!” [click here for original tweet; live view of tweet also should load below, at least in some browsers]