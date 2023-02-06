JRL NEWSWATCH: “Picking sides proves too hard for CEOs in a fragmenting world” – Financial Times
“The uncoupling from Russia has not happened, partly because executives have not woken up to the return of geopolitics.”
“… At the end of [2022], [reportedly] fewer than 9 per cent of the 1,404 EU and G7 companies with operations in Russia before the invasion of Ukraine had left the country …. Where there have been divestments, it has tended to be of less profitable businesses … [S]ome … western sellers have included buyback clauses …. [C]ompanies that … promised to leave are finding it hard …: few buyers, huge discounts, local restrictions on winding down businesses and … Russian authorities prevent[ing] [them] from getting the money out of the country …. But imagine a similar military conflict involving China ….”
You must log in to post a comment.